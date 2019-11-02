Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Morelos, Hearts, Levein, MacPhee, Motherwell, Southampton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has given the clearest indication yet that he could be ready to leave Scotland in the January transfer window, the Colombian telling Blu Radio in his homeland that he is waiting to see "if there's the chance to make a bigger move, to a much better and more competitive league". (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is delighted with on-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi but believes it is too early to consider a permanent move for the 25-year-old. (Daily Record)

Rangers forecast they will need another £10m in investment before the end of the season after announcing an annual loss of £11.3m. (The Herald)

Motherwell, who transitioned to a fan-ownership model in 2016 and have been settling an outstanding balance ever since, have announced the club have paid off their debt to former owners John Boyle and Les Hutchison. (Daily Record)

Hearts will not rush into appointing a new manger to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked on Thursday, are still compiling a shortlist of candidates and will consider applications next week. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee says he has 10 days to prove he has what it takes to be Hearts boss on a permanent basis. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says his sole focus is his own team amid speculation that he is favourite to be the new Hearts boss. (The National)

Hearts caretaker manager, Austin MacPhee, says the sacked Craig Levein will not be at Hampden Park for their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday because people will assume he has picked the team. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has criticised Hearts supporters for their treatment of Craig Levein, describing the abuse the former Tynecastle boss received prior to his dismissal as "appalling". (The National)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has criticised football pundits in the media for their "personal" attacks on Craig Levein before his dismissal as Hearts manager. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor will captain Celtic at Hampden Park in their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian if Scott Brown fails to shake off an injury and manager Neil Lennon believes the 26-year-old is a natural long-term successor. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has revealed he fixed his dislocated thumb himself during the 4-3 Champions League defeat by Cluj. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby is likely to receive a significant six-figure fine, possibly without recourse to appeal, following its misconduct charge from World Rugby over chief executive Mark Dodson's comments about the potential cancellation of their World Cup game against Japan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Edinburgh will be without their captain, Stuart McInally, for another month as the hooker is afforded an extended break following his return from the World Cup. (The National)