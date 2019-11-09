Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Forfar
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk126422251722
2Raith Rovers126332517821
3East Fife125612012821
4Airdrieonians126241816220
5Dumbarton125251620-417
6Clyde124441719-216
7Montrose125161720-316
8Peterhead123361321-812
9Stranraer122461524-910
10Forfar12318918-910
View full Scottish League One table

