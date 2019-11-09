Dumbarton v East Fife
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|12
|6
|4
|2
|22
|5
|17
|22
|2
|Raith Rovers
|12
|6
|3
|3
|25
|17
|8
|21
|3
|East Fife
|12
|5
|6
|1
|20
|12
|8
|21
|4
|Airdrieonians
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|16
|2
|20
|5
|Dumbarton
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|17
|6
|Clyde
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|16
|7
|Montrose
|12
|5
|1
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|16
|8
|Peterhead
|12
|3
|3
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|9
|Stranraer
|12
|2
|4
|6
|15
|24
|-9
|10
|10
|Forfar
|12
|3
|1
|8
|9
|18
|-9
|10