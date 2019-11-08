Premier League
Tottenham15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Sheffield United will be the 29th club Tottenham striker Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League - he has scored against all previous 28.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have striker Son Heung-min available after his red card against Everton last weekend was rescinded.

Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela are both being assessed after recent injuries but in-form Giovani Lo Celso is pushing for his first Premier League start.

Sheffield United are assessing minor injuries to several players but manager Chris Wilder declined to mention names.

Forward Callum Robinson is among those pushing for a recall. He has started all five of United's away league games.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: The momentum gained from promotion can have a galvanising effect, and Sheffield United have utilised it in their first season back in the Premier League for 12 years.

Unlike many promoted teams in recent years, the Blades have remained largely unaltered either in terms of personnel or tactically and are relying successfully on the methodology which had previously served them so well.

That they sit sixth, with Spurs five places below them, says a great deal, as does the fact that only Liverpool can match their current unbeaten Premier League away record.

Without a win in their last four league games, the hosts will need to up their game considerably to pick up their first three points since September.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Tottenham's recent league woes: "Sometimes things happen and people don't start in the fashion they'd have wanted to, but scratch beneath the surface and what you've got is one of the world's top managers coaching an unbelievable group of players.

"Whatever they do they have world-class individuals and one result will get them up and running. They can't fail with the amount of quality they've got.

"But it's also another great afternoon for us to pit our wits against top-class individuals. We'll be fearless in our approach."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United continue to impress me but I am going for a Tottenham win here.

Prediction: 2-0

Tottenham&rsquo;s tally of 13 points is their lowest after 11 PL games since 2008-09

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in four home meetings in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat at White Hart Lane in November 1991 (W3, D1).
  • The home side in this fixture has never lost in the six previous Premier League fixtures, and always scored at least twice.
  • Sheffield United have won only four of their 35 top-flight away games against Spurs (D7, L24).

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won only six of their past 23 Premier League fixtures (D6, L11).
  • They are winless in four league games (D2, L2).
  • Spurs have only conceded more than once in one of their 15 home league matches in 2019.
  • However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have kept a solitary Premier League clean sheet this season, a joint-low with Norwich.
  • They have dropped 10 league points from winning positions, second only to Aston Villa's 11.
  • Dele Alli has scored two goals in his last three league appearances, as many as his previous 15. He has scored in 39 Premier League games without losing.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United, with 16 points, have their best record after 11 matches of a top-flight season since 1974-75.
  • The Blades have the highest Premier League points tally by a promoted club since Watford in 2015-16.
  • United have lost just one away league game in 2019 (W6, D9) - a feat only matched by Liverpool in the top four English divisions.
  • Chris Wilder's men have conceded eight Premier League goals, the joint-fewest alongside Leicester.
  • The Blades have not lost any of their last 59 matches in all competitions by more than a single goal.
  • Lys Mousset has been involved in five goals in his last three league games, scoring two and setting up three.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1110102591631
2Man City1181234102425
3Leicester117222781923
4Chelsea117222517823
5Arsenal114521615117
6Sheff Utd11443128416
7Bournemouth114431413116
8Brighton114341414015
9Crystal Palace114341014-415
10Man Utd113441311213
11Tottenham113441716113
12Wolves112721414013
13West Ham113441417-313
14Burnley113351418-412
15Newcastle11335917-812
16Aston Villa113261618-211
17Everton113261117-611
18Southampton112271027-178
19Norwich112181126-157
20Watford11056623-175
