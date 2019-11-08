Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham have striker Son Heung-min available after his red card against Everton last weekend was rescinded.
Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela are both being assessed after recent injuries but in-form Giovani Lo Celso is pushing for his first Premier League start.
Sheffield United are assessing minor injuries to several players but manager Chris Wilder declined to mention names.
Forward Callum Robinson is among those pushing for a recall. He has started all five of United's away league games.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@alistairmann01: The momentum gained from promotion can have a galvanising effect, and Sheffield United have utilised it in their first season back in the Premier League for 12 years.
Unlike many promoted teams in recent years, the Blades have remained largely unaltered either in terms of personnel or tactically and are relying successfully on the methodology which had previously served them so well.
That they sit sixth, with Spurs five places below them, says a great deal, as does the fact that only Liverpool can match their current unbeaten Premier League away record.
Without a win in their last four league games, the hosts will need to up their game considerably to pick up their first three points since September.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Tottenham's recent league woes: "Sometimes things happen and people don't start in the fashion they'd have wanted to, but scratch beneath the surface and what you've got is one of the world's top managers coaching an unbelievable group of players.
"Whatever they do they have world-class individuals and one result will get them up and running. They can't fail with the amount of quality they've got.
"But it's also another great afternoon for us to pit our wits against top-class individuals. We'll be fearless in our approach."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Sheffield United continue to impress me but I am going for a Tottenham win here.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham are unbeaten in four home meetings in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat at White Hart Lane in November 1991 (W3, D1).
- The home side in this fixture has never lost in the six previous Premier League fixtures, and always scored at least twice.
- Sheffield United have won only four of their 35 top-flight away games against Spurs (D7, L24).
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won only six of their past 23 Premier League fixtures (D6, L11).
- They are winless in four league games (D2, L2).
- Spurs have only conceded more than once in one of their 15 home league matches in 2019.
- However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have kept a solitary Premier League clean sheet this season, a joint-low with Norwich.
- They have dropped 10 league points from winning positions, second only to Aston Villa's 11.
- Dele Alli has scored two goals in his last three league appearances, as many as his previous 15. He has scored in 39 Premier League games without losing.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United, with 16 points, have their best record after 11 matches of a top-flight season since 1974-75.
- The Blades have the highest Premier League points tally by a promoted club since Watford in 2015-16.
- United have lost just one away league game in 2019 (W6, D9) - a feat only matched by Liverpool in the top four English divisions.
- Chris Wilder's men have conceded eight Premier League goals, the joint-fewest alongside Leicester.
- The Blades have not lost any of their last 59 matches in all competitions by more than a single goal.
- Lys Mousset has been involved in five goals in his last three league games, scoring two and setting up three.