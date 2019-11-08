Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has seen his side lose just once at home this season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United have no new injury concerns, with Florian Lejeune nearing a return following seven months out.

Fabian Schar is back in training but not yet fit, while Matt Ritchie remains out and Sean Longstaff serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma is suspended for one match after accumulating a fifth booking of the season last weekend.

David Brooks and Andrew Surman are still sidelined through injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Given Newcastle's difficult early-season fixtures, could they realistically have hoped to be better placed than they now are?

Supporter frustrations are known and understood, but - yes, I'm going to say it - Steve Bruce is doing a good job. Would Rafa Benitez have got more points? Doubtful.

The mood can quickly change however, and this is just the sort of game that could change it.

'Little' Bournemouth are beating the odds again, and last week's match-winner against Manchester United, Josh King, says "the sky is the limit" with another win here.

Music to the ears of Cherries fans seated way, way up in the sky at St James' Park on their longest away trip of the season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on the fitness of Matt Ritchie: "Matt's a little bit of a concern because he was going along so well and unfortunately had a reaction to training, so we've given him a little bit of time off to come off his ankle, and we'll see how that does.

"When you're operated on, it's pretty serious.

"But to be honest, we thought he was back 10 days ago and unfortunately in training he pulled up sore, so let's hope he can just have a bit of time off it and let nature do its thing."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Last week was great, we were really pleased with the performance, but the most important thing now is to hit that mark each week.

"Newcastle have some exceptional individuals, what we know is that we need to produce that Manchester United performance and if we do that we can do well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cherries have kept three clean sheets in a row now, which is important for them because I would always back them to score.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth lost at St James' Park for the first time in the Premier League last season, having won on their two previous visits.

The two clubs are level on two wins apiece in six Premier League meetings overall (D2).

Newcastle United

The Magpies have not lost at home in the Premier League since the opening day defeat by Arsenal (W1, D3).

They have 12 points after 11 Premier League matches, double their tally at this stage of last season under Rafael Benítez.

Newcastle could win consecutive league fixtures for the first time since April.

Their five home league games have produced only six goals in total.

Newcastle's win at West Ham last weekend was the first time they have scored multiple goals this season.

They have registered just 30 shots on target, the fewest of any Premier League team.

Five of Newcastle's nine league goals this campaign have been scored by defenders, the most of any side.

Bournemouth