Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard praised his side after they came from 4-1 down to draw with Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Fit-again Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was an unused substitute in midweek and could make his first appearance for a month on Saturday.

Ross Barkley might return from an ankle problem but Mason Mount is a doubt with a similar injury and Jorginho serves a ban for accumulating five bookings.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome back Andros Townsend, who picked up a muscular injury in the draw at Arsenal.

Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate are in contention following head injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alibruceball: This is Crystal Palace's fourth game in a row against one of the Premier League's current top five, and the way Chelsea are going it could be as tricky as any of them.

We're always told to expect inconsistency from young players making regular starts in Premier League football but so far Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have been the complete opposite and they've got Chelsea aiming for a sixth Premier League win in a row.

The added joy for Chelsea fans is they're watching some thrilling football with lots of goals along the way.

Crystal Palace do it a different way. Roy Hodgson has admitted they are not going to be a free-scoring team this season, which means defending always has to be spot on. Conceding three goals from set-pieces against Arsenal and Leicester is an obvious concern.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have only won two of their 17 top-flight away fixtures against Chelsea, both by 2-1 scorelines in August 2015 and April 2017 (D5, L10).

Since returning to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have won four of the 12 meetings - double their amount of victories from 22 previous top-flight encounters.

Chelsea

They can win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the end of their most recent title-winning season in May 2017.

However, Chelsea have triumphed in just one of their five fixtures this season against teams in the top half of the table (D2, L2).

Their only defeat in 10 matches in all competitions came against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on 30 October (W8, D1).

The Blues have scored seven goals in five league matches at Stamford Bridge this season, compared to 18 goals in six away fixtures.

Chelsea won all five Premier League London derbies at Stamford Bridge in 2018-19, by an aggregate score of 12-3.

Tammy Abraham's nine goals is bettered only by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy's 10 in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace