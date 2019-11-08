Premier League
Burnley v West Ham
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v West Ham United

Burnley forward Chris Wood
Burnley forward Chris Wood has scored in all four of his Premier League games against West Ham (five goals in total)

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are likely to be boosted by the return of forward Chris Wood after two games out with a hamstring injury.

Danny Drinkwater is back in training following an ankle problem but fellow midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains sidelined.

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere will be assessed to see if he is fit enough to return after a groin injury.

The Hammers are still without long-term injury trio Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Form can be infuriatingly elusive: easy to relinquish, difficult to rediscover.

When West Ham beat Manchester United in September they had taken 10 points from the last 12 available, were fifth, and European football seemed a rational aspiration. Five winless matches later the Hammers are closer to the bottom three than the top four.

Autumnal signs of encouragement faded fast for Burnley too, a point and a place worse of than their visitors in 14th after three successive defeats.

The match offers both sides the chance to restore confidence before the international break, making another negative result all the more unthinkable.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the fall-out from last week's defeat at Sheffield United: "One result doesn't change everything when you are inside the camp, media-wise it does of course, but I know how quickly these things can turn around.

"There is a lot of honesty in the group and I don't think they will need too much to affect their own response without my words."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It's a very bad moment, without any doubt. West Ham must fight to be in the upper part of the table.

"The Premier League is very tight this season. You have three points between eight or nine teams. But of course we need to improve and we want to be in another position."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams will be looking to make a big improvement but it is Burnley I am backing here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'The Irishman' star Stephen Graham

All three of Burnley's wins this term have been against sides who are currently placed in the bottom four of the table

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have only won four times in 28 top-flight away matches against Burnley (D9, L15)

Burnley

  • Burnley have lost three successive Premier League games, conceding nine goals.
  • They have won only three of their past 15 league fixtures (D4, L8).
  • However, Burnley have won their last five home league fixtures against sides outside the established top six, keeping a clean sheet in each game.
  • The Clarets have let in 18 league goals, with only the bottom three having conceded more.
  • Sean Dyche has lost only one of his four league matches against Manuel Pellegrini (W2, D1).
  • Ashley Barnes has failed to score in his last seven league appearances, having begun the season with four goals in his opening three matches.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are winless in five league games (D2, L3). It's their worst run since an eight-match streak between October and December 2017.
  • They have managed only three victories in their past 25 league matches played in the month of November (D10, L12).
  • Robert Snodgrass is vying to become the first West Ham player to score in three successive league matches since Marko Arnautovic in December 2017.
  • Felipe Anderson has scored with just one of his last 16 shots on target, having found the net with eight of his previous 16 attempts.

