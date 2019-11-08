Millwall v Charlton Athletic

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has scored four goals in his last five league appearances

Millwall boss Gary Rowett remains without midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) and striker Tom Elliott (hamstring) for the derby against Charlton Athletic.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding continues his recovery from a quad injury.

Charlton will assess forward Chuks Aneke, who played for the under-23s this week following a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Striker Lyle Taylor is still working his way back from a knee injury and will not be rushed into action.

The Addicks have several other players out, including defender Lewis Page, midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Sam Field and Jonny Williams (both knee) and forward Tomer Hemed.

Match facts