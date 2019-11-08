Championship
QPR15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Nahki Wells in action for QPR
On-loan striker Nahki Wells has scored seven goals in the Championship for QPR this season
QPR centre-back Toni Leister is rated 50-50 by boss Mark Warburton, with the German nursing an unspecified knock.

Fellow defender Yoann Barbet has missed the past two games and is still sidelined with a muscle problem.

Middlesbrough have a string of injuries, with Aynsley Pears (finger) now a doubt alongside fellow goalkeeper Darren Randolph (thigh).

Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ryan Shotton, George Friend (thigh) and Ashley Fletcher (calf) are all out.

Marcus Browne (hamstring) and Ben Liddle (illness) are also sidelined, while midfielder George Saville starts a three-match ban.

Goalkeepers Tomas Mejias and Sol Brynn could feature in the squad if Pears is not fit.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost five of their past six league matches against Middlesbrough (W1 L5), although they won this fixture 2-1 last season.
  • None of the past 14 league meetings between QPR and Middlesbrough have ended as a draw, since a 1-1 stalemate in December 1995 in the Premier League.
  • QPR have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 21 matches in all competitions, since winning 4-0 against Swansea City in April. They last endured a longer run between October 2009 and March 2010 (24 games).
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in their past four league matches, last going longer without a league goal between January and March 2014 (seven games).
  • QPR manager Mark Warburton has lost four of his five Championship meetings with Middlesbrough (W1 L4), but won most recently in August 2017 as Nottingham Forest manager.
  • Middlesbrough are averaging the lowest points-per-game ratio in Championship games played on Saturday this season (P10 W1 D3 L6), at just 0.6 points per game.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
