Championship
Hull15:00West Brom
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Jarrod Bowen celebrates
Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen has scored 10 goals this season
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Hull City will be without midfielder Jon Toral (knee) as they look to record a fourth successive victory.

George Honeyman or Tom Eaves could come in for the Spaniard but Josh Magennis serves the third of his four-match ban.

West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson misses out as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

The table-topping Baggies are unbeaten in five matches and boss Slaven Bilic could retain the XI that started Monday's win at Stoke.

Match facts

  • Hull City are unbeaten in their past five home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W2 D3) since losing 3-1 in January 2008.
  • West Brom have lost just one of their past six league games against Hull (W3 D2), though it came in this exact fixture last season at the KCOM Stadium.
  • Hull are looking to win four league matches in a row for the first time since a run of six between December 2018 and January 2019.
  • West Brom are the only Championship side yet to lose on a Saturday this season (P10 W6 D4).
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored in each of his past four league games (five goals) for the Tigers, the second time he has achieved this since the start of last season (also four in January 2019).
  • Slaven Bilic's only away league match against Hull was in April 2017 as West Ham manager, losing 2-1 in the Premier League.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you