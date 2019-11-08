Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen has scored 10 goals this season

Hull City will be without midfielder Jon Toral (knee) as they look to record a fourth successive victory.

George Honeyman or Tom Eaves could come in for the Spaniard but Josh Magennis serves the third of his four-match ban.

West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson misses out as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

The table-topping Baggies are unbeaten in five matches and boss Slaven Bilic could retain the XI that started Monday's win at Stoke.

Match facts