Birmingham City v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's top scorer this season - but he has not scored on either of his two previous trips to St Andrew's with Newcastle United and Fulham

Birmingham City are without captain Harlee Dean for the visit of Fulham as he starts his three-match ban for his red card in the 4-2 defeat at Cardiff.

New striker Jeremie Bela, who left Spanish side Albacete to join Blues, has received international clearance but has not played since June.

Fulham have goalkeeper Marek Rodak back from his one-game ban for his red card in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

Marcus Bettinelli came in for last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Hull City.

Full-back Joe Bryan is not expected to feature having been forced off early on against Hull following an awkward fall, while midfielder Harry Arter continues to be assessed after missing the past three matches with an unspecified injury.

Blues start the day in 12th, a point behind eighth-placed Fulham - and just eight points off leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Match facts