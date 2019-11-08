Championship
Birmingham15:00Fulham
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's 11-goal top scorer this season - but he has not scored on either of his two previous trips to St Andrew's with Newcastle United and Fulham
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Birmingham City are without captain Harlee Dean for the visit of Fulham as he starts his three-match ban for his red card in the 4-2 defeat at Cardiff.

New striker Jeremie Bela, who left Spanish side Albacete to join Blues, has received international clearance but has not played since June.

Fulham have goalkeeper Marek Rodak back from his one-game ban for his red card in the goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

Marcus Bettinelli came in for last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Hull City.

Full-back Joe Bryan is not expected to feature having been forced off early on against Hull following an awkward fall, while midfielder Harry Arter continues to be assessed after missing the past three matches with an unspecified injury.

Blues start the day in 12th, a point behind eighth-placed Fulham - and just eight points off leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won four of their past six league meetings with Fulham.
  • Fulham have not failed to score in three consecutive Championship games since January 2015. Current manager Scott Parker started all three of those games.
  • Only Cardiff City (17) and Preston North End (20) have won more home Championship points than Birmingham (16) this season.
  • Blues have won their past three home league games - they have not won four in a row since under Gary Rowett in December/January 2016.
  • Fulham have had 275 open-play sequences of 10 or more passes in the Championship this season - 132 more than any other team.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
View full Championship table

