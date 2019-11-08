Nottingham Forest v Derby County
Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson is fit following a calf injury.
The centre-back is likely to be on the bench, but the second East Midlands derby of the season comes too early for midfielders Alfa Semedo and Samba Sow, who could return to training next week.
Derby, beaten 3-0 by Forest in the Carabao Cup at the City Ground in August, will be without Scott Malone.
The left-back sustained a knee injury in the 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Pride Park on Saturday.
The Rams are 15th in the Championship table, but should they win at the City Ground they will only be one point adrift of Forest, who are fifth heading into the game.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are looking to win three consecutive games against Derby in all competitions for the first time since January 1990 when they were managed by Brian Clough.
- Derby are winless in seven visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (W0 D3 L4) since a 1-0 victory in September 2012 under Nigel Clough.
- Sabri Lamouchi is looking to become the first Nottingham Forest manager to win consecutive matches in all competitions against Derby since Billy Davies in January 2011.
- Since winning his first two away games in all competitions as Derby manager, Phillip Cocu is winless in seven on the road (W0 D3 L4).
- Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored 79 Championship goals - three more than any other player.
- No Championship player has scored more goals from outside the box than Derby's Tom Lawrence this season (four goals).