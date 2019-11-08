Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Forest have lost just once in 22 games when Michael Dawson has played since he returned to the club

Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson is fit following a calf injury.

The centre-back is likely to be on the bench, but the second East Midlands derby of the season comes too early for midfielders Alfa Semedo and Samba Sow, who could return to training next week.

Derby, beaten 3-0 by Forest in the Carabao Cup at the City Ground in August, will be without Scott Malone.

The left-back sustained a knee injury in the 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams are 15th in the Championship table, but should they win at the City Ground they will only be one point adrift of Forest, who are fifth heading into the game.

Match facts