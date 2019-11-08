Championship
Nottm Forest12:30Derby
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Michael Dawson in action for Nottingham Forest
Forest have lost just once in 22 games when Michael Dawson has played since he returned to the club
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Nottingham Forest captain Michael Dawson is fit following a calf injury.

The centre-back is likely to be on the bench, but the second East Midlands derby of the season comes too early for midfielders Alfa Semedo and Samba Sow, who could return to training next week.

Derby, beaten 3-0 by Forest in the Carabao Cup at the City Ground in August, will be without Scott Malone.

The left-back sustained a knee injury in the 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams are 15th in the Championship table, but should they win at the City Ground they will only be one point adrift of Forest, who are fifth heading into the game.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are looking to win three consecutive games against Derby in all competitions for the first time since January 1990 when they were managed by Brian Clough.
  • Derby are winless in seven visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (W0 D3 L4) since a 1-0 victory in September 2012 under Nigel Clough.
  • Sabri Lamouchi is looking to become the first Nottingham Forest manager to win consecutive matches in all competitions against Derby since Billy Davies in January 2011.
  • Since winning his first two away games in all competitions as Derby manager, Phillip Cocu is winless in seven on the road (W0 D3 L4).
  • Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored 79 Championship goals - three more than any other player.
  • No Championship player has scored more goals from outside the box than Derby's Tom Lawrence this season (four goals).

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you