Barnsley v Stoke City

New Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill takes over for his first game in charge of the Potters - the Championship's battle of the bottom two against still managerless Barnsley at Oakwell.

Barnsley, a point above Stoke, have not won since the first game of the season.

The Tykes remain without defender Jordan Williams, who has missed four matches with a calf injury.

Stoke may have summer signing Lee Gregory fit following the knee injury which sidelined him against West Brom.

The Potters also went into Monday's grim 2-0 home defeat without Scott Hogan, who was withdrawn from the bench after failing to come through the warm-ups and is still being monitored.

Northern Ireland boss O'Neill, who was announced as Nathan Jones' replacement on Friday, will be at Oakwell along with first-team coach Rory Delap, who has prepared the side all week in his role as caretaker boss.

O'Neill will then return to Northern Ireland for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

