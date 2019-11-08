Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Swansea
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

Massimo Luongo
Massimo Luongo was injured against Stoke last month and has missed Sheffield Wednesday's games with Leeds and Blackburn
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is still suffering with an ankle injury that has seen him miss the past two games.

Barry Bannan is back in training, while Tom Lees could be available for the first time since August after the upcoming international break.

Swansea winger Jordon Garrick could be sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury picked up in training.

Joe Rodon, Erwin Mulder and Aldo Kalulu are still not ready to play.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have only lost one of their 14 home league games against Swansea (W7 D6 L1), losing 2-0 in December 2009.
  • Swansea have won two of their past three games against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W2 D0 L1) after winning just one of their previous 10 against them.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to keep four consecutive home league clean sheets for the first time since February 2017, when they had a run of five games.
  • Swansea are unbeaten in nine away league games - they last had a longer run between October 2007 and March 2008 (12 games), when current Wednesday manager Garry Monk was playing for them.
  • This will be Monk's third match against former side Swansea as a manager - both of his meetings last season with Birmingham were draws.
  • Sam Surridge's winning goal against Wigan after 91 minutes and 59 seconds in their previous match was Swansea's latest away league goal since May 2016 (Bafetimbi Gomis v West Ham, 92:20).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
