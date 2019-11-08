Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is still suffering with an ankle injury that has seen him miss the past two games.
Barry Bannan is back in training, while Tom Lees could be available for the first time since August after the upcoming international break.
Swansea winger Jordon Garrick could be sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury picked up in training.
Joe Rodon, Erwin Mulder and Aldo Kalulu are still not ready to play.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have only lost one of their 14 home league games against Swansea (W7 D6 L1), losing 2-0 in December 2009.
- Swansea have won two of their past three games against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W2 D0 L1) after winning just one of their previous 10 against them.
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking to keep four consecutive home league clean sheets for the first time since February 2017, when they had a run of five games.
- Swansea are unbeaten in nine away league games - they last had a longer run between October 2007 and March 2008 (12 games), when current Wednesday manager Garry Monk was playing for them.
- This will be Monk's third match against former side Swansea as a manager - both of his meetings last season with Birmingham were draws.
- Sam Surridge's winning goal against Wigan after 91 minutes and 59 seconds in their previous match was Swansea's latest away league goal since May 2016 (Bafetimbi Gomis v West Ham, 92:20).