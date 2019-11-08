Championship
Preston15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Alex Neil's Preston North End are currently second in the Championship and two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion
Preston boss Alex Neil will be forced into one change when his North End side welcome fellow in-form outfit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in their win at Charlton.

Huddersfield also lose a midfielder to suspension after Jonathan Hogg's fifth caution in the win at Brentford.

Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Pritchard and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are all options to replace Hogg for boss Danny Cowley.

Match facts

  • Preston and Huddersfield have not faced each other in a league game since April 2017, when the Terriers won 3-2 at the John Smith's Stadium.
  • Huddersfield are winless in 15 away games against Preston in all competitions (D6 L9) since a 3-1 victory in November 1969.
  • Preston have won three more points than any other Championship side in home games this season (20), winning six and drawing two of their eight games at Deepdale.
  • Since the start of October, Huddersfield Town have won more Championship points than any other team (14), winning four and drawing two of their six games.
  • Preston have scored seven penalties in the Championship this season - three more than any other side.
  • Huddersfield's Karlan Grant has scored seven of the Terriers' 13 away league goals during 2019.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1586128171130
2Preston1584328161228
3Leeds158431981128
4Swansea158432014628
5Nottm Forest147431913625
6Bristol City156722421325
7Sheff Wed157351912724
8Fulham156542317623
9QPR157262428-423
10Charlton156452117422
11Hull156452320322
12Birmingham157171620-422
13Brentford156361813521
14Cardiff155642322121
15Derby155641820-221
16Blackburn155371922-318
17Millwall154651721-418
18Huddersfield154471721-416
19Reading144371620-415
20Wigan154381321-815
21Luton154292227-514
22Middlesbrough152671119-812
23Barnsley151681429-159
24Stoke1522111327-148
