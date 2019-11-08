Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Alex Neil's Preston are second in the Championship, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion

Preston boss Alex Neil will be forced into one change when his North End side welcome fellow in-form outfit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in their win at Charlton.

Huddersfield also lose a midfielder to suspension after Jonathan Hogg's fifth caution in the win at Brentford.

Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Pritchard and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are all options to replace Hogg for boss Danny Cowley.

Match facts