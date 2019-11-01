Match ends, PEC Zwolle 2, Ajax 4.
PEC Zwolle 2-4 Ajax: Eredivisie leaders maintain unbeaten start
Eredivisie leaders Ajax resisted a PEC Zwolle comeback as they maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.
David Neres' late tap-in from Hakim Ziyech's pass ensured victory after the visitors had appeared in complete control at 3-0 with 20 minutes played.
That lead, established through Quincy Promes' early double and Neres' first, was whittled away as Gustavo Hamer and Mustafa Saymak responded for Zwolle.
Victory takes Ajax nine points clear heading into the weekend's fixtures.
Erik ten Hag's side next travel to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), less than two weeks on from suffering a 1-0 home defeat by the Blues.
Line-ups
PEC Zwolle
- 1Mous
- 31van Wermeskerken
- 29Lachman
- 3Lam
- 5Paal
- 38HamerBooked at 7mins
- 4Nakayama
- 22ClementBooked at 63minsSubstituted forThyat 79'minutes
- 6SaymakBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDekkerat 70'minutes
- 8GhoochannejhadSubstituted forJohnsenat 55'minutes
- 7van Crooij
Substitutes
- 10Thy
- 11Bel Hassani
- 15Kersten
- 17Johnsen
- 19Dekker
- 20Bruns
- 26Spijodic
- 30Huiberts
- 34Westerman
- 40Hauptmeijer
- 47Bajselmani
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 3Veltman
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 6van de BeekBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMarinat 72'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 21MartínezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 28'minutesSubstituted forGravenberchat 63'minutes
- 7Neres Campos
- 10Tadic
- 11Promes
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 2Schuurs
- 4Álvarez
- 9Huntelaar
- 15de Jong
- 18Marin
- 19Labyad
- 23Traoré
- 28Dest
- 29Gravenberch
- 35Scherpen
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 14,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, PEC Zwolle 2, Ajax 4.
Offside, PEC Zwolle. Gustavo Hamer tries a through ball, but Lennart Thy is caught offside.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Vito van Crooij (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joël Veltman (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Goal!
Goal! PEC Zwolle 2, Ajax 4. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dennis Johnsen (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darryl Lachman.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Lennart Thy replaces Pelle Clement.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Razvan Marin replaces Donny van de Beek.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Vito van Crooij (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Rick Dekker replaces Mustafa Saymak because of an injury.
Offside, PEC Zwolle. Dennis Johnsen tries a through ball, but Vito van Crooij is caught offside.
Booking
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Edson Álvarez because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! PEC Zwolle 2, Ajax 3. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Vito van Crooij with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
Booking
Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle).