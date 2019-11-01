Cheltenham Town: Michael Duff signs new deal to stay as Robins manager until 2023

Michael Duff made over 500 appearances for Burnley and Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has signed a new contract to keep him at Whaddon Road until 2023.

After being appointed in September 2018, Duff, 41, has overseen dramatic improvement, taking a side battling League Two relegation up to third.

The Robins host Gloucestershire rivals Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"We are looking forward to continue working with him and to keep moving the club forward," chairman Andy Wilcox told the club's website.

Duff, who was named League Two manager of the month for September, made more than 200 appearances for Cheltenham between 1997 and 2004.

He helped the club win the 1998 FA Trophy, reach the Football League for the first time in 1999 and win the 2002 League Two play-offs.

Burnley paid £30,000 for him in 2004 and after retiring from playing in 2016, he began his coaching career with the Clarets' academy.

He took over at Cheltenham after a poor start to last season and is now aiming to lead the Robins back to League One, where they have not played since 2009.