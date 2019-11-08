Quiz: Can you name the famous FA Cup giant-killings?
-
The FA Cup first round begins on Friday, as National League South side Dulwich Hamlet host League Two Carlisle United live on BBC Two (19:55 GMT).
With 39 ties to come over the weekend, there will be plenty of opportunity for shocks and surprises as League One and League Two sides enter the famous competition.
But can you name the sides that pulled off some of the greatest giant-killings in FA Cup history?
You have three minutes to name all 10...
Can you name these famous FA Cup giant killings?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10