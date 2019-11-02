Ryan Inniss: Newport County defender reflects on 'mistake' after bite ban

Ryan Inniss has spent loan spells at clubs including Yeovil Town, Port Vale and Dundee

Newport County defender Ryan Inniss feared for his future following his suspension for biting.

Inniss was banned for five games by the Football Association for biting during the EFL Trophy loss to West Ham United Under-21s in September.

The 24-year-old, on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the 2019-20 season, praised League Two club County and manager Mike Flynn for standing by him.

"I made a mistake," Inniss said.

Asked if he had been worried about his future, Inniss said: "Definitely, for me as a person as well. I know what I want to give and what I bring.

"Especially as it was so early on here, I just wanted to get out there and show the fans and the club what they had signed."

He had been sent-off after an incident with West Ham United's Reece Hannam during the game at Rodney Parade on 4 September and was subsequently charged with violent conduct by the FA.

Inniss said he had been liaising with West Ham about giving a donation to charity and said he was trying to put the incident behind him.

"I just want to concentrate on playing. I have had a bit of a colourful past in terms of knowing I have issues to deal with," Inniss added.

"But being here and being away from where I am from and being with these lads and the gaffer, who has obviously stuck by me, like the club stuck by me - I just want to repay them.

"It is definitely about what I can do next and not what I have done before."

Flynn put the incident down to Inniss' rush of blood and the player himself said: "I think I was just trying too hard. I am a very passionate person and obviously we started losing the game.

"But that is no excuse whatsoever it sets a bad example for any young players out there

"I always want to be the best role model I want to be. I know it sounds silly given what I did. But it has made me a better person.

"And I think it has made me a better player here because it put a lot of pressure on my back in terms of I thought I had better produce after that."

Flynn said he spoken to the player, his parent club and West Ham following the incident.

"We have done it in a way that we try and help him so something like that does not happen again. I would like to think it won't," Flynn said.

"I know he has had one or two problems, but he is a really good lad. He has bought into the way the club works and what we want him to do. He's good to have around."