Hearts: Austin MacPhee aims to continue his winning run as interim manager

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We need to show we can match Rangers'

Scottish League Cup, semi-final: Rangers v Hearts Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Austin MacPhee says his previous success as Hearts interim manager gives him confidence he could do the job on a permanent basis.

While insisting "now is not the time to talk about" whether he wants the role full-time, MacPhee has no trepidation about leading the team in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

And he admitted the players feel "guilt" about Craig Levein's sacking.

"It's not my first rodeo in this role as interim manager," MacPhee said.

"I had two games when Craig had a heart problem, and I had a whole week of training when Craig wasn't there. We had a really positive performance and beat St Mirren 4-1 and won against Motherwell.

"And the other time I stood in for Craig was ironically when he was suspended for comments about Rangers having 13 men when we lost 2-1 at Tynecastle. That was my third game, against Livingston (Hearts won 1-0).

"My previous experiences have ended well and I hope Sunday ends well. It gives you confidence that you can potentially do the job.

"I am just going to do what I have done before which has led to the team winning when I have been interim manager."

MacPhee, who initially joined the club as Ian Cathro's assistant manager, says he was shocked by the timing of Levein's sacking three days before the semi-final.

And he revealed Levein, who will see out his contract until the summer despite not returning to his director of football post, had addressed the squad on Friday morning but won't be at Sunday's game.

"Craig thanked the players for their efforts and for the ones who have shown trust in him to come to Hearts when they have had options to go elsewhere.

"He spoke to the staff and spoke to me. Everybody feels, and should feel, some guilt about that but we have to very quickly move forward and use this as a positive reaction."

MacPhee says the managerial infrastructure at the club may be revamped, with owner Ann Budge conducting " a review of everything".