Saturday's gossip column: Ibrahimovic, Magalhaes, Kante, Hodgson, Smalling

Manchester United have made it clear that signing a striker is a priority in the January transfer window and have set their sights on their former forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, 72, is in talks over a new contract. (Sky Sports)

Unai Emery, 47, is in danger of losing the Arsenal dressing room, with a number of players reportedly still perplexed by their manager and openly mocking him. (Metro)

Wolves are targeting Lille's 21-year-old Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes as they hunt for defensive cover for the injured Willy Boly. (Daily Mail)

The agent for 19-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong has warned Manchester United they will consider offers from elsewhere if the club does not present suitable contract terms before his current deal expires next summer. (Manchester Evening News)

'A rebellious club in a rebellious city' Video: Football Focus visits the Bundesliga side

Roma are ready to make a £12.9m offer to Manchester United for Chris Smalling, 29, after the defender's impressive start to his loan spell at the Serie A club. (Guardian)

Liverpool have been urged to pursue Chelsea star N'Golo Kante, 28, to add the final piece to the "jigsaw". (Racing Post, via Mirror)

Newcastle United will host a meeting about player recruitment next week. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has confirmed former England striker Wayne Rooney, 34, has been at the club's training ground. (Derby County)

Three clubs are interested in signing Juventus' German midfielder Emre Can, 25, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Saint Etienne manager Claude Puel has criticised the club's decision to sell defender William Saliba, 18, to Arsenal in the summer, labelling the move as "short-term" and "reactionary". (Metro)

The agent of Sassuolo's Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi has been in Barcelona, raising speculation of the player joining the Spanish champions. The 24-year-old player is currently on loan at Inter Milan. (Sport - in Spanish)

Nantes want to sign former Newcastle's former French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa. The 32-year-old is available on a free transfer. (RMC Sport - in French)