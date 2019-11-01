Steven Gerrard says Rangers unaffected by Craig Levein's Hearts sacking

A goal from Alfredo Morelos (left) earned Rangers a 1-1 league draw away to Hearts last month

Scottish League Cup, semi-final: Rangers v Hearts Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Craig Levein's "surprise" Hearts sacking will have no impact on Rangers' chances of reaching the League Cup final, says Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee takes charge against Gerrard's men in the last four at Hampden on Sunday.

It comes three days after Levein was relieved of his duties as manager and director of football.

"It can be brutal at times," said Gerrard, who is confident goalkeeper Allan McGregor will be fit to return.

"It is a results business we are in. A club the size of Hearts, if you are down at the bottom of the table and you have won only one in 11, you are always going to be under pressure.

"Probably surprised a little bit at the timing, on the eve of a semi-final. But if you look at Hearts' form it is probably not as much a surprise.

"I never like to see other managers lose their job so I certainly feel for Craig.

"I don't think it will affect the game. I am not sure things will change too much. Austin might try to do something different with the formation or the tactics or personnel."

Gerrard believes McGregor has a "good chance" of being fit for Sunday after missing the 4-0 midweek win at Ross County with a knock.

"He is better than 50-50 at the moment so we hope he continues to improve," the Rangers boss said.

'Levein's treament leaves a bad taste' - Lennon

Holders Celtic face Hiberian in the other semi-final on Saturday, and Parkhead manager Neil Lennnon says Levein's treatment by Hearts fans in recent weeks "leaves a bad taste in the mouth".

Hearts fans chanted for the manager to be sacked in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone - his final match in charge - and a 'Levein out' message was subsequently scrawled on the Foundation Plaza outside the main stand at Tynecastle.

"They like a bit of graffiti up there, I've learned from my own experience," said the Celtic boss, referencing the 'Hang Neil Lennon' graffiti sighted in Edinburgh a year ago following a derby match when he was manager of Hibernian.

"I'm very sorry for Craig. I know how much he put in to the job. For a guy who for the majority of his footballing career and life has associated with Hearts I think he deserves better.

"He's kept his dignity and I wish him well for the future."