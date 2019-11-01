Celtic: Scott Brown doubt for League Cup semi-final

Scott Brown was taken off against St Mirren on Wednesday

Scottish League Cup, semi-final: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Scott Brown is "doubtful" for Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian - a day after the captain declared himself fit.

Brown was taken off as a precaution with a thigh problem in the 2-0 win over St Mirren, stating he was "okay" on Thursday.

But Lennon has revealed the skipper may not be ready for the Hampden fixture.

"[Scott] Brown is struggling,' said the Celtic boss.

"He's been out this morning. So we'll have to assess him in the morning.

"It's too early to say but you'd have to say that he's doubtful."

Brown has featured heavily this season, starting in all but two of the club's games.

And the Celtic manager admits although the club do have adequate cover, his lost experience could be a big factor in the tie.

"It would be huge," said Lennon when asked how much of an impact it would have on his team.

"He's playing brilliantly and he's the captain. He knows how important these game are. So we'll have to see how he is tomorrow.

"We have [Callum] McGregor, [Olivier] Ntcham, [Nir] Bitton. So we are well stocked in midfield should he have to miss out."