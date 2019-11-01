Rakish Bingham: Doncaster Rovers sign former Hamilton striker

Rakish Bingham failed to score in 10 League Two games for Cheltenham last season

League One side Doncaster Rovers have signed former Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham on a deal until January.

The 26-year-old ex-Hartlepool and Mansfield man has been without a club since leaving Cheltenham this summer.

Bingham is best known for his time at Scottish side Hamilton, where he scored 16 goals in 97 appearances over two and a half years before leaving in January.

"I want to showcase what I can do. It's a great squad, I just want to try to add to it," he told the club website.

Darren Moore's Doncaster are seventh in the third tier, having thrashed Southend 7-1 in their last league game.

