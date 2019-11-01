Falkirk: Mark Campbell takeover collapses

Ray McKinnon's side sit third in the League One table two points off top spot

Falkirk have announced Mark Campbell's takeover bid for the club has collapsed.

Campbell had initially aimed to take control of the Scottish League One side in August but both parties have failed to reach an agreement.

It concludes three months of discussions on the back of Falkirk's relegation to Scotland's third tier.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach agreement on all matters," said a club statement.

"Mark and the club have worked closely over the last three months to structure a deal that would be in the best interests of the club, not only now as we seek to get back to the Championship but as a strong base to get the club back competing at the highest levels.

"The discussions have presented areas which we think are of interest to the club and would advance us both on and off the field. We are therefore continuing to explore such opportunities. It is in all our interests to ensure the future stability of the club but it is recognised that steps need to be taken to unlock its potential.

"We will continue to seek investment that will benefit Falkirk FC."

Speaking to BBC Scotland in July, the businessman said he had a 10-year plan to build his vision for the club.

"I've not just woken up one morning and thought, right, I'm going to own a football club," said Campbell.

"This is something I've been working on for a while. I've spoken to a number of clubs, one or two in Scotland.

"I will be the custodian of this great football club and I will respect it and deliver."