Man Utd offer free travel to Astana for those affected by Thomas Cook collapse

Mason Greenwood scored his first Manchester United goal when they beat Astana 1-0 in September

Manchester United will offer free travel to their Europa League game against Astana for fans affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The travel company folded in September and several football clubs used Thomas Cook Sport for trips to European games.

Fans with proof of booking will be offered free travel by United, who have chartered an aeroplane to Kazakhstan for the game on 28 November.

The club said they were "investigating longer-term options" for future trips.

Other clubs who partnered Thomas Cook include Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Manchester City, however, said they have sourced alternative suppliers and that none of their fans had been affected for upcoming Champions League trips to Atalanta and Zagreb.

Liverpool also said they used an alternative firm for away travel in Europe and they would ensure fans that had booked tickets for home games at Anfield would be issued with replacements.

Chelsea covered the costs for fans who had packages for their trip to Lille last month, while Thomas Cook did not charge fans for Champions League away games at Ajax on 23 October or Valencia on 27 November.