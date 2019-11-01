Liverpool: Premier League game unlikely to move for Carabao Cup tie

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Liverpool could be 'unable' to play Carabao Cup tie - Jurgen Klopp

The Premier League is unlikely to allow Liverpool to move any top-flight games to accommodate their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa.

The last-eight ties are due to take place in the week commencing 16 December, when the Anfield side are in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

The Reds' Premier League match at West Ham United has already been postponed because of the Fifa tournament.

The club and the EFL are in talks over an alternative date for the Villa game.

There appear to be no potential slots in December, a month when Liverpool already have eight fixtures scheduled - five in the Premier League, their final Champions League group match and two Club World Cup games.

There is a midweek window after the FA Cup third round on the first weekend in January - but that would mean playing the Villa tie when the first legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals are due to take place.

Another midweek slot is potentially available in the week commencing 13 January, before the second legs take place in the week beginning 27 January.

The EFL Cup final is on 1 March.

There have also been reports about Liverpool playing the Villa tie on 17/18 December and the Club World Cup game on 18 December by fielding two different teams in the competitions.

Liverpool's fixture pile-up (Premier League unless stated)
4 DecemberEverton (h)
7 DecemberBournemouth (a)
10 DecemberRed Bull Salzburg (a)Champions League
14 DecemberWatford (h)
16 DecemberWeek of EFL Cup quarter-finals
18 DecemberTBC (Qatar)Club World Cup
21 DecemberTBC (Qatar)Club World Cup
26 DecemberLeicester City (a)
29 DecemberWolverhampton Wanderers (h)
2 JanuarySheffield United (h)
4 & 5 JanuaryFA Cup third round
6 JanuaryWeek of EFL Cup semi-final first legs
11 JanuaryTottenham Hotspur (a)
19 JanuaryManchester United (h)
23 JanuaryWolverhampton Wanderers (a)
27 JanuaryWeek of EFL Cup semi-final second legs
1 FebruarySouthampton (h)

