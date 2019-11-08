Dundee v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|12
|9
|0
|3
|28
|12
|16
|27
|2
|Ayr
|12
|8
|0
|4
|27
|16
|11
|24
|3
|Dundee
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|16
|2
|21
|4
|Inverness CT
|12
|6
|2
|4
|19
|15
|4
|20
|5
|Arbroath
|12
|5
|2
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|17
|6
|Dunfermline
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|13
|2
|16
|7
|Queen of Sth
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|13
|8
|Morton
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|27
|-11
|13
|9
|Alloa
|12
|2
|4
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|10
|10
|Partick Thistle
|12
|2
|2
|8
|15
|24
|-9
|8
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English on the brewing stand off between Scottish Rugby and the world governing body.
Glasgow City have made it to the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League for just the second time in their 21-year history. BBC Scotland looks at who they might face.
Celtic won their first ever match in Italy on Thursday night with a dramatic 2-1 win over Lazio in the Europa League.
Scottish sprinter Maria Lyle got herself "into a mess" after the mental burden of competing took its toll. Now in a better place, she is looking forward to the World Para-athletics Championships.
With Buckfast-inspired merchandise and an all-inclusive approach, United Glasgow have been using football to help those on the fringes assimilate in Scotland's largest city.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland