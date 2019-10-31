Craig Levein: Hearts sack manager & director of football

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Levein's final game in charge of Hearts

Craig Levein has been sacked as manager of Hearts and will also leave his role as director of football.

However, a Hearts statement confirmed Levein will see out his contract, which expires next summer, while working to "develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations".

The Scottish Premiership club lost 1-0 at St Johnstone on Wednesday and only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom of the table.

They have won only once this season.

Levein's assistant Austin MacPhee will take caretaker charge for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

And Hearts confirmed that both he - and Levein's permanent replacement - will report directly to chief executive Ann Budge.

After the defeat by St Johnstone, former Scotland boss Levein conceded that turning around the club's poor run of form may be the biggest challenge of his career.

Throughout the last half hour of that game, the Hearts supporters could be heard singing "Craig Levein, we want you to go".

What Hearts' statement said

"Craig has worked tirelessly and selflessly, around the clock, to try to achieve success, despite the many challenges with which he has been faced," read a club statement.

"He will not return to his previous director of football role and, that being so, will step down from the board.

"He will, however, see out his contract, which runs until the end of the season, working closely with the executive management team in continuing to develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations within the development.

"We are confident that his knowledge and experience will contribute massively to ensuring that, come the end of the season, he will leave the football department in a healthy and thriving state."