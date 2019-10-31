Manchester United 'cooperating fully' with FA review into historical sex abuse

Manchester United are working with the Sheldon Review into historic sexual abuse

Manchester United are "cooperating fully" with a review into historical sex abuse, after allegations were made against a former club employee.

A former caretaker was the subject of internal disciplinary action in the 1980s.

The employee, who died in 2009, worked at United's former training ground, The Cliff.

United are working with the Football Association's independent review into child sexual abuse in football.

Known as the Sheldon Review and led by Clive Sheldon QC, it was set up in 2016 to look into historical sexual abuse in the sport, following a series of allegations by former players.

The allegations were first reported by The Athletic, which claimed the former employee was redeployed after United's investigation.

"We have cooperated fully with the Sheldon Review in an effort to make sure we were as comprehensive on this important matter as we could be," a United spokesperson said.

"This involved conducting multiple interviews as part of our wide-ranging enquiries pursuant to the review.

"These included a former employee who had conducted the disciplinary process against the former caretaker in the 1980s and other current and former employees who worked at the club in the 70s and 80s.

"All interviewees provided their full cooperation and information relating to the former caretaker has been included in United's submissions to the review.

"Identifying facts from historical allegations is never an easy process and their report will include any issues relating to United that are considered relevant by the review team."