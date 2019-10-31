Social media motivates me to prove people wrong - Hamilton

Gary Hamilton led Glenavon to Irish Cup successes in 2014 and 2016

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has said that "negativity on social media" motivates him to prove people wrong.

Hamilton was speaking on the latest edition of BBC Sport NI's Irish League Behaviour podcast.

The Lurgan Blues finished third in the league last season but are struggling down in 10th place in this campaign.

"I want to prove I'm still the same manager I was for the last eight years. I haven't changed overnight or done anything differently," said Hamilton.

"People may find it a bit perverse but I love reading social media, I love reading the negativity because I want to prove people wrong," added the Lurgan Blues boss.

'I analyse myself first and foremost'

Hamilton's achievements as manager of the Mourneview Park club include leading the mid-Ulster outfit to two Irish Cup successes, plus regularly qualifying for European club competition.

He has also helped shape the careers of the likes of Mark Sykes and Bobby Burns, who secured moves to full-time football at Oxford United and Hearts respectively.

Positive results have been hard to come by this term though, with successive heavy defeats - 7-0 to Linfield and 6-0 to Larne - representing a particular low point.

"Getting beaten by score-lines like that is not acceptable but when it happens I analyse myself first and foremost," explained Hamilton.

"It's hard, you go home after a game and in the case of the defeat by Larne I was up until 6am sitting by myself thinking about the match, looking at the highlights, looking at the stats we get and going through them.

"Then I go onto Facebook. I've never posted anything on social media in my life but I go on and read. That drives me to prove people wrong."

'A bit of a loner'

The former Blackburn Rovers, Portadown and Glentoran forward also told Irish League Behaviour that he regards himself as "a bit of a loner" in footballing terms.

"A lot of people keep in touch with a lot of people in football but personally I'm not like that. I don't think anybody knows the real me. I keep myself to myself.

"I don't have very many friends, that's just the way I am. People that I trust are very few, although I am close to some of my present and past coaching staff - Paul Millar, Kyle Neill and Andy Mathieson.

"I'm more into spending time with my partner and my kids - outside of that I don't bother with many people."

Rhys Marshall is out of contract at the end of the season

Hamilton rates Rhys Marshall among the most talented players he has worked with, adding that he "can't understand why he hasn't got a move across the water".

The utility player is out of contract in the summer, with a number of rival Irish Premiership clubs understood to be interested in acquiring him.

"Rhys is a top, top player - he can play anywhere and he has got every attribute going.

"Some scouts have told me they have been put off by his lack of physical strength but I know that doesn't affect him.

"There is the potential he could leave but we're never going to give up on trying to keep him. Lads like that are like your family - they've come through the system and we desperately want Rhys to sign."

You can listen to the Irish League Behaviour podcast on BBC Sounds here.