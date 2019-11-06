Lazio v Celtic
|Europa League group stage: Lazio v Celtic
|Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Thursday, 7 November Time: 17:55 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & follow on the BBC Sport Scotland website.
Celtic can take a big step towards the knockout phase of the Europa League when they visit Lazio on Thursday.
Neil Lennon's side lead Group E with seven points from three matches and can qualify with a win, coupled with Cluj avoiding defeat at home to Rennes.
The Scottish champions came from behind to beat the Rome club 2-1 on a stirring night at Celtic Park two weeks ago.
Celtic are aiming for a sixth successive European away game without defeat but have never won in Italy.
Four sections of the Stadio Olimpico, which make up the Curva Nord, have been ordered closed by Uefa following racist behaviour from fans in their previous two Europa League home matches.
Celtic and Lazio were both charged for supporters' "illicit chants" in Glasgow, with the hosts also sanctioned for "illicit banners".
Lazio have hit a run of excellent form since their defeat in Glasgow, trouncing Torino at home and winning away to Fiorentina and AC Milan to move up to fourth place in Serie A.
Celtic made it 30 consecutive victories in domestic cup competitions at the weekend to reach the League Cup final and remain top of the Premiership after wins over Aberdeen and St Mirren.
Team news
Celtic travel without Tom Rogic, Boli Bolingoli, Jozo Simunovic, Mikey Johnston and strikers Vakoun Bayo and Leigh Griffiths. The club's only fit centre forward, Odsonne Eduoard, is one booking away from a ban. Bolingoli's absence with a hamstring injury could mean a European debut for Greg Taylor at left-back.
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is a reported doubt with a calf injury, while Felipe Caicedo and Joaquin Correa are also struggling for fitness.
What they said
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It is a titanic game in front of us, we know the calibre of opposition. But it is not beyond the players. We know what a huge incentive there is to go there and get a result. Off the back of Saturday, psychologically, the feel-good factor, the players will be in a good place."
Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi: "We have to win and move up the table. We know it will be a difficult game - Celtic are strong and have a classy team. We have a few players out injured, but I still have to make some choices regarding the starting line-up. I want my team to play like they did at Celtic Park, but with a different result. You can't afford to make certain mistakes at this level, so we need to pay more attention this time."
Match stats
- Lazio are winless in their last 10 European games against British sides (D4 L6), since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 1999-00 Champions League.
- Celtic have never won away against Italian opponents in all European competition, losing nine and drawing three of their 12 such games, while failing to score on nine occasions.
- Lazio have lost six of their last seven Europa League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 35 in the competition (W18 D11 L6).
- Celtic scored with both of their shots on target as they came from behind to beat Lazio on MD3, ensuring they remain unbeaten after three group stage games in the Champions League/Europa League for just the second time (also 2014-15 Europa League).
- Celtic's Ryan Christie has been directly involved in three goals in his three Europa League games this season (2 goals, 1 assist), having been involved in just one of his previous seven for the club in major European competition (1 assist).