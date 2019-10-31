Sir Alex Ferguson: Cormack Park can help Aberdeen to 'highest level'

Sir Alex Ferguson, left, opened the facility with Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne and director Dave Cormack

Sir Alex Ferguson says Aberdeen's new training facilities and football academy can help take the club to "the highest level".

The former Pittodrie boss guided the club to Uefa Cup Winners' Cup success in 1983, as well as three league titles and four Scottish Cups.

He said the Cormack Park hub is "up there with the best" he has seen.

"I think this is an indication of the progress of the club now," the former Manchester United manager added.

"It's absolutely imperative to have a training ground. The positive impact on performance and morale of best-in-class facilities cannot be underestimated - and these are up there with the best I've seen.

"There is no doubt Cormack Park will help the club to attract, retain and develop the players and coaches it needs to compete. This will be the envy of many other clubs, not just in Scotland."

The first stage of the two-phase project - which features the new stadium at Kingsford - is being named Cormack Park, in recognition of vice-chairman Dave Cormack.

It features a training pavilion, groundsman's accommodation, three training pitches, two floodlit 3G surfaces and two grass parks.

There is also outdoor and indoor space for a community-based sporting and recreational activities.