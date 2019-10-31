Billy Gilmour: Scot Gemmill says Scotland U21s have 'big responsibility'

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour came up against compatriot Scott McTominay against Manchester United

European U21 Championship qualifier: Scotland v Greece Venue: Tynecastle Date: Friday, 15 November Time: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland's Under-21 coaches have a "big responsibility" to help Chelsea's Billy Gilmour continue his impressive progress this term, says Scot Gemmill.

The 18-year-old played as Chelsea lost to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last-16 on Wednesday - his third first-team appearance of the season.

Gilmour has since been named in the Scotland Under-21 squad to face Greece at Tynecastle next month.

"His mentality is he is a very quick learner," Under-21 boss Gemmill said.

"When you're involved at that level, it helps you improve very quickly, but you need to have the mentality to make the most of it. He is very intelligent, emotionally and in a football sense.

"He has made a huge impact at Chelsea and we've all got a big responsibility to help him continue doing that."

Only two members of Gemmill's latest squad - Ross McCrorie and Fraser Hornby - have made more Under-21 appearances than Gilmour.

However, the coach is encouraged by how many of his group are playing regular first-team football.

"It's wasn't an easy squad because we've got a lot of depth," he said. "There were a lot of good players left out, but that is how we all want it and how it should be.

"You can notice the difference in those who are playing regularly and those how aren't. It's sometimes physical - they are rusty - but it can also be mental - linked to confidence."

Scotland Under-21 squad: Doohan (Ayr Utd), Robby McCrorie (Queen of South), Wright (Rangers); Harvie (Ayr Utd), Johnston (Feyenoord), Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth), McIntyre (Reading), Porteous (Hibernian), Reading (Middlesbrough); Campbell (Motherwell), Ferguson (Aberdeen), Gilmour (Chelsea), Holsgrove (CD Atletico Baleares), Kelly (Ayr Utd), Magennis (St Mirren), Maguire (Motherwell), Smith (Hamilton Acad); Hornby (KV Kortrijk), Johnston (Celtic), McLennan (Aberdeen), Middleton (Hibs), Scott (Motherwell).