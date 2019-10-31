Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain signs one-year contract extension

Celtic goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Scott Bain
Fraser Forster is currently first choice despite Scott Bain's return to training

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has agreed a contract extension with Celtic, committing the 27-year-old to the Scottish champions until summer 2023.

Bain, who initially joined Celtic on loan from Dundee in January 2018, signed a four-year contract after joining permanently six months later.

Edinburgh-born Bain, who has three Scotland caps, has made 45 appearances for Celtic, seven this season.

He has not played since dislocating a thumb in August.

That led to manager Neil Lennon bringing Fraser Forster back to Celtic on loan from Southampton and the former England international has become first choice ahead of Scotland veteran Craig Gordon.

Bain becomes the second Celtic player to sign a contract extension within 24 hours after Scotland winger James Forrest also committed himself until summer 2023.

