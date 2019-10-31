Hertha Berlin v Dynamo Dresden: 30,000 away fans travel to German Cup tie

Dynamo Dresden's last appearance in the Bundesliga was in 1995

When it comes to fanatical away fan followings, the efforts of Dynamo Dresden on Wednesday night will take some beating.

More than 30,000 supporters from the Bundesliga 2 side made the 125-mile trip to Hertha Berlin - not for a cup final but for a second-round German Cup match.

The 70,000 crowd in the Olympic Stadium were treated to a thriller, but there was to be no upset as the Bundesliga's Hertha progressed 5-4 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

In a thrilling match, Dynamo led twice as the hosts needed a 120th-minute equaliser from Jordan Torunarigha to force a penalty shootout.

Dynamo Dresden's supporters have earned themselves a reputation as a fanatical group of supporters.

Their average home attendance this season is 28,000 in their 32,000-capacity stadium and they have regularly taken huge numbers on their travels.

In 2016, Dynamo were accompanied by around 20,000 supporters when they played 1860 Munich in the Allianz Arena. And in January 2017, more than 10,000 travelled 220 miles to Nuremberg for a German second division match.

It wasn't the only bumper crowd of the evening in the competition though, with 81,000 at Borussia Dortmund as Julian Brandt scored two goals in three minutes to put the hosts into the last 16 with a 2-1 comeback victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dynamo Dresden led twice before losing to Hertha Berlin in the German Cup