Scottish Youth Football Association urges members to ban heading for under-11s

The Scottish Youth Football Association has advised its members to ban heading for under-11s after research revealed an increase in dementia in footballers.

Research conduced by Glasgow University found that footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from the brain condition.

The SYFA's new guidance "recommends that all training drills which involve heading a ball are removed".

Heading should also be eliminated from games "as far as possible".

Glasgow's largest youth football club, Giffnock Soccer Centre, has immediately responded by banning the heading of footballs across all of its smaller-sided teams up to seven-a-sides for under-11s.

The SYFA states that, "although there is not yet a definitive link between heading the ball and brain injury", it had drawn up its new guidelines for all clubs coaching children under the age of 11 as "a precaution".

National secretary Florence Witherow said: "The SYFA has previously recommended against training drills that encourage repetitive heading of the ball.

"However, in light of Dr Willie Stewart's recent study, we have updated and strengthened the advice to our clubs."

She pointed out that it becomes the first football body in Scotland - and one of the first in Europe - to issue such advice.

"We would also take this opportunity to remind all of our coaches and officials that, if any player, at any age group, is suspected of having a concussion, they must immediately cease playing in the game and should not re-join the match," Witherow said.

"Coaches and officials are reminded of NHS advice on concussion and head injury and should seek immediate medical advice if symptoms continue or worsen, or if a player is suspected of having lost consciousness."

Witherow said that the SYFA would hold further discussions with Dr Stewart and work closely with the Scottish FA over possible additional recommendations.

'We're parents first and coaches second'

Giffnock, which has a membership or 1200 players and 200 coaches, took their decision because "as a community club, we're parents first and coaches second", chairman Craig Inglis told BBC Scotland.

"In light of the available medical evidence, we feel a responsibility to safeguard the future health of our youngest players," he said.

"We will be following the issues very closely and the policy with regards to the older age groups remains under close consideration."

Inglis stressed that: "Our football development work focuses on building skills with the feet on the deck and this is what we will be focusing on."