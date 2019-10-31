Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, St Mirren, Livingston, Clyde, Cowdenbeath

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has valued James Forrest in the £25m bracket after the Scotland winger marked a new contract with a goal in their 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was full of praise for "proper leader" Ryan Jack after the Scotland midfielder inspired the Glasgow side to a 4-0 victory over Ross County in Dingwall by scoring two goals. (The Herald)

St Mirren supporters have criticised the price of match tickets at Celtic Park, unfurling a banner that read "twenty's plenty" before kick-off after being charged £30 for Wednesday night's Premiership clash in Glasgow. (Daily Record)

Dick Advocaat has cleared out Feyenoord's backroom staff and introduced his own after taking over as head coach from Jaap Stam after Rangers' Europa League opponents slumped to the bottom half of the Dutch top flight. (Daily Express, print edition)

Matija Sarkic could face Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling next month after the Aston Villa goalkeeper on loan to Livingston was called up to the Montenegro squad for the first time for their Euro 2020 qualifier against England and a friendly against Belarus. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-17 centre-half Liam Morrison, the 16-year-old who left Celtic to join Bayern Munich this summer, has revealed that having Miroslav Klose - the World Cup's all-time top scorer - as his coach has massively improved his game. (The National)

Clyde midfielder John Rankin will have a second operation to try to fix the ankle injury that has kept the 36-year-old out of action for six months. (Daily Record, print edition)

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan will monitor the progress of Broxburn Athletic's Zander Miller after the striker impressed and scored as the East of Scotland side sent the League Two outfit to a shock 3-0 Scottish Cup replay defeat on Saturday. (The Courier, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Roger Federer has dropped out of the ATP Cup in January, meaning the 38-year-old world number three will not meet Andy Murray for the first time in four years as the Scot continues his comeback from hip surgery at the season-opening event in Australia. (Isle of Wight County Press)