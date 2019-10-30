Match ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 1.
Juventus 2-1 Genoa: Cristiano Ronaldo scores late winner
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time penalty to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa which moved Juventus back to the top of Serie A.
Moments after the Portugal forward saw a goal disallowed by VAR, he converted in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Genoa played for more than half an hour with a numerical disadvantage after Francesco Cassata was sent off.
Leonardo Bonucci's header had put the hosts ahead before Christian Kouame's miskick fooled keeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Buffon, 41, was making a record-equalling 513th league appearance for the 35-time Italian champions, moving him level with forward Alessandro del Piero.
Juventus also ended the game with 10 men after substitute Adrien Rabiot saw red in the late stages, but it did not stop them scraping an important win following Ronaldo's intervention.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19BonucciBooked at 89mins
- 24RuganiBooked at 38mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forRabiotat 61'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 30BentancurBooked at 28mins
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forRamseyat 61'minutes
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 79'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Danilo
- 23Can
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 18Ghiglione
- 17Romero
- 2Zapata
- 32Ankersen
- 20Schöne
- 29CassataBooked at 51mins
- 19PandevBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGümüsat 68'minutes
- 28AgudeloSubstituted forRadovanovicat 84'minutes
- 11KouaméSubstituted forSanabriaat 81'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
Substitutes
- 3Barreca
- 5Goldaniga
- 9Sanabria
- 10Gümüs
- 13El Yamiq
- 14Biraschi
- 15Jagiello
- 21Radovanovic
- 22Marchetti
- 91Saponara
- 93Chitolina Carniel
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 1.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Genoa 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) after a foul in the penalty area.
VAR Decision: No Goal Juventus 1-1 Genoa.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Booking
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Sinan Gümüs (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Radovanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Ivan Radovanovic replaces Kevin Agudelo because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Antonio Sanabria replaces Christian Kouamé.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).
Cristián Zapata (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Kevin Agudelo (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Sinan Gümüs (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.