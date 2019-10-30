Chris Smalling scores first Roma goal as they beat Udinese 4-0

From the section

Smalling has played seven games for Roma this season

On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling scored his first goal for Roma as they beat Udinese 4-0.

Nicolo Zaniolo gave Roma an early lead, but they had to play with 10 men for an hour after Federico Fazio was sent off after 31 minutes.

Smalling, who has impressed during his season-long loan, scored from close range in the 51st minute.

A Justin Kluivert goal and an Aleksandar Kolarov penalty wrapped up the win.