Italian Serie A
Napoli2Atalanta2

Napoli 2-2 Atalanta: 'Buffoonery from referee led to Carlo Ancelotti being set off'

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti joined Napoli in 2018 after managing a host of Europe's top clubs

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says "buffoonery from the referee" led to coach Carlo Ancelotti and his assistant being sent off in the 2-2 Serie A draw with Atalanta.

In a fiery end to the game, Josip Ilicic's 86th-minute equaliser stood after a long VAR review, as Napoli appealed for a penalty.

Ancelotti and his assistant were then shown red cards for protesting.

"Without us, the referees would be peeling potatoes," De Laurentiis said.

"If there is VAR it's pointless creating eight minutes of additional time because all that happens is pushing and shouting," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"And what is this buffoonery from the referee [Pino Giacomelli] who kicks out a gentleman like Ancelotti? We're fed up. We're tired of paying for this standard of officiating."

The controversy started with Napoli forward Fernando Llorente colliding with Simon Kjaer in the Atalanta area with the visitors countering and scoring through Ilicic.

A five-minute interruption followed before the referee awarded the goal without reviewing the incident on the touchline monitor.

Ancelotti said: "I consider what happened an attack on my professionalism, my players and my club."

Goals from Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic and Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik had twice given the hosts the lead, with Remo Freuler scoring for the visitors before the late flashpoint.

Atalanta stay third in the table, five points behind leaders Juventus who won 2-1 against Genoa, with Napoli in sixth.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoBooked at 84mins
  • 19MaksimovicBooked at 48mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 13Luperto
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forZielinskiat 11'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 24InsigneBooked at 88mins
  • 99MilikSubstituted forLlorenteat 82'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forMertensat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Mário Rui
  • 9Llorente
  • 12Elmas
  • 14Mertens
  • 20Zielinski
  • 25Ospina
  • 27Karnezis
  • 34Younes
  • 62Tonelli
  • 70Gaetano

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2ToloiBooked at 20mins
  • 19DjimsitiSubstituted forKjaerat 64'minutes
  • 6Palomino
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de RoonBooked at 64mins
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 10GómezSubstituted forMurielat 74'minutes
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88PasalicBooked at 66minsSubstituted forCastagneat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kjaer
  • 5Masiello
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Arana Lopes
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 21Castagne
  • 31Rossi
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 57Sportiello
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 2, Atalanta 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Atalanta 2.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.

Foul by Simon Kjaer (Atalanta).

Fernando Llorente (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Alex Meret.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

Booking

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Atalanta 2. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael Tolói with a through ball.

Booking

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Fernando Llorente replaces Arkadiusz Milik.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Alejandro Gómez.

Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Atalanta 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a through ball.

José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Timothy Castagne replaces Mario Pasalic.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Simon Kjaer replaces Berat Djimsiti.

Booking

Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 30th October 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10820189926
2Inter Milan1081122101225
3Atalanta1063130161421
4Roma105411811719
5Lazio1053222101218
6Napoli105322013718
7Cagliari105321610618
8Fiorentina104331513215
9Parma104151514113
10Bologna103341415-112
11Hellas Verona1033478-112
12Torino103251116-511
13AC Milan9315913-410
14Udinese10316517-1210
15Sassuolo93061618-29
16Lecce102351119-89
17Genoa102261323-108
18Brescia9216914-57
19SPAL9216716-97
20Sampdoria10127619-135
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you