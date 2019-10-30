Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid5Leganés0

Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes: Zinedine Zidane's side move second

Luka Jovic scores for Real Madrid
Substitute Luka Jovic scored his first goal for Real Madrid since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported 60m euros in the summer

Real Madrid moved within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona by returning to winning ways with a routine home victory against struggling Leganes.

After Brazilian teenager Rodrygo tapped in, Toni Kroos doubled the tally with a clinical finish about 90 seconds later.

Skipper Sergio Ramos extended the lead with a retaken penalty after his initial effort was saved.

Karim Benzema rolled in another penalty after the break before Luka Jovic opened his Real account with a header.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who did not play at the weekend after El Clasico was postponed because of civil unrest in Catalonia, made the perfect response to losing at Malaga in their previous league outing.

Madrid started at a high tempo against their city rivals, who earned their first league win of the season against Malaga on Saturday following former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino's departure, and there was little doubt about the outcome once once they moved 2-0 ahead after just eight minutes.

Skipper Ramos was rather fortunate to be allowed another chance to score from the spot when Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano was adjudged to have moved off his line before saving a weak first attempt.

Although Leganes rallied after the break, the home side always had complete control and two more goals in the final 20 minutes gave a fairer reflection of their overall dominance.

Benzema, who set up the first two goals, deservedly got on the scoresheet himself before his second-half replacement Jovic headed in a pinpoint cross from Dani Carvajal in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloBooked at 63mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 75'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
  • 27Silva de Goes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
  • 7E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy

Leganés

  • 13SorianoBooked at 24mins
  • 3BustinzaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRosalesat 72'minutes
  • 15Tarín
  • 4Omeruo
  • 5SilvaBooked at 52mins
  • 12Awaziem
  • 14RiveraBooked at 62mins
  • 7Braithwaite
  • 27RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 24RodriguesSubstituted forGarcía del Pozoat 56'minutes
  • 26En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 8García del Pozo
  • 10Arnáiz
  • 16Rosales
  • 18Carrillo
  • 19Ruibal
  • 33Avilés
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
53,870

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0.

Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

Booking

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Soriano.

Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Rivera with a cross.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Christian Rivera (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.

Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Roberto Rosales replaces Unai Bustinza.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Leganés 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Real Madrid. Luka Modric draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 30th October 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1071228111722
2Real Madrid106312191221
3Granada106221710720
4Atl Madrid11551116520
5Sevilla116231412220
6Real Sociedad116141812619
7Villarreal1052324141017
8Ath Bilbao11443117416
9Osasuna10352109114
10Levante114251213-114
11Valencia113531517-214
12Real Valladolid113531114-314
13Getafe103431414013
14Alavés11335914-512
15Real Betis113351421-712
16Mallorca10316713-610
17Eibar102351015-59
18Celta Vigo11236614-89
19Espanyol11227518-138
20Leganés11128519-145
View full Spanish La Liga table

