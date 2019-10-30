Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0.
Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes: Zinedine Zidane's side move second
Real Madrid moved within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona by returning to winning ways with a routine home victory against struggling Leganes.
After Brazilian teenager Rodrygo tapped in, Toni Kroos doubled the tally with a clinical finish about 90 seconds later.
Skipper Sergio Ramos extended the lead with a retaken penalty after his initial effort was saved.
Karim Benzema rolled in another penalty after the break before Luka Jovic opened his Real account with a header.
Zinedine Zidane's side, who did not play at the weekend after El Clasico was postponed because of civil unrest in Catalonia, made the perfect response to losing at Malaga in their previous league outing.
Madrid started at a high tempo against their city rivals, who earned their first league win of the season against Malaga on Saturday following former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino's departure, and there was little doubt about the outcome once once they moved 2-0 ahead after just eight minutes.
Skipper Ramos was rather fortunate to be allowed another chance to score from the spot when Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano was adjudged to have moved off his line before saving a weak first attempt.
Although Leganes rallied after the break, the home side always had complete control and two more goals in the final 20 minutes gave a fairer reflection of their overall dominance.
Benzema, who set up the first two goals, deservedly got on the scoresheet himself before his second-half replacement Jovic headed in a pinpoint cross from Dani Carvajal in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloBooked at 63mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 75'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
- 27Silva de Goes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
- 7E Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
Leganés
- 13SorianoBooked at 24mins
- 3BustinzaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRosalesat 72'minutes
- 15Tarín
- 4Omeruo
- 5SilvaBooked at 52mins
- 12Awaziem
- 14RiveraBooked at 62mins
- 7Braithwaite
- 27RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 24RodriguesSubstituted forGarcía del Pozoat 56'minutes
- 26En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Cuéllar
- 8García del Pozo
- 10Arnáiz
- 16Rosales
- 18Carrillo
- 19Ruibal
- 33Avilés
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 53,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 5, Leganés 0. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Booking
Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Soriano.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Rivera with a cross.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Christian Rivera (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Roberto Rosales replaces Unai Bustinza.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Leganés 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Luka Modric draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Federico Valverde.