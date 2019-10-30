Richard Keogh: Derby County sack captain for "gross misconduct"

Derby County have sacked captain Richard Keogh, a month after he sustained knee ligament damage in a crash that led to the arrest of two of his team-mates.

Keogh, 33, was ruled out for up to 15 months with the injury he suffered when Tom Lawrence crashed into a lamppost.

Midfielder Lawrence and Rams forward Mason Bennett both later pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Keogh made 356 appearances for the Rams after joining from Coventry in 2012.

The Championship club said in a statement that Keogh's contract had been "terminated with immediate effect for gross misconduct".

"As we have said from the outset, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute," they said.

The Republic of Ireland international has 14 days to appeal against the decision.

More to follow.