Macclesfield Town: Players and staff told they will not be paid October wages on time

Macclesfield Town are currently 15th in League Two after 15 games played

Macclesfield players and staff have been told by the club that they will not be paid October's wages on time, BBC Radio Manchester have reported.

Players and staff asked the English Football League for help after they went unpaid last month before wages were eventually paid two weeks late.

The club have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and were due to pay salaries on Thursday.

BBC Radio Manchester have contacted Macclesfield Town for comment.

Last week, a winding-up petition against the club was adjourned for a sixth time in six months, with the club's bosses implying Brexit is hindering their financial situation.

Macclesfield owe an undisclosed amount to HM Revenue & Customs and first had the petition adjourned in May, with monies owed then reported to be £73,000.

The EFL contacted the League Two club earlier in October to request their observations prior to September's wages eventually being paid.

The financially-troubled club preserved their place in League Two last season under then-manager Sol Campbell despite their players considering boycotting the final match of the campaign.

Campbell resigned in August and took over at League One strugglers Southend earlier this month.