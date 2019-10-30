Paris Saint-Germain: Marco Verratti signs contract extension until 2024

Marco Verratti
Marco Verratti has signed a contract until 30 June 2024

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at French champions Paris Saint-Germain until 2024.

The 26-year-old has won six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups and five French League Cups to become the club's most successful player.

"I feel really good here. I feel that I play for a team with big ambitions," Verratti said.

He has played 290 games for PSG since joining from Pescara in 2012.

