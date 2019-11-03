Rangers v Hearts: What do you recall of previous League Cup meetings?
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
|Scottish League Cup, semi-final: Rangers v Hearts
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website
A place in the final of the Scottish League Cup is up for grabs on Sunday when Rangers face Hearts in the semi-finals at Hampden.
But how much do you know about the League Cup history between the clubs? Test your knowledge and impress your friends with our quiz...