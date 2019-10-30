Dick Advocaat: Former Rangers and Sunderland boss named Feyenoord head coach

Advocaat saved Sunderland from Premier League relegation in 2015

Former Rangers and Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat has been appointed Feyenoord head coach until the end of the season.

The 72-year-old replaces former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam who resigned after a 4-0 defeat by Ajax on Sunday.

Feyenoord have won only three of their 11 league games this season and are 12th in the Eredivisie table.

Advocaat said: "If I can help the club, I will gladly do so."

The role will be the Dutchman's 24th managerial post and 17th in club football.

During his term in charge at Rangers between 1998 and 2001 he won five trophies including the domestic treble in his first season.

He led Sunderland to Premier League survival after replacing Gus Poyet as manager, taking over with the Black Cats one point above the relegation zone in March 2015 and finishing the season in 16th place.

Feyenoord technical director Sjaak Troost said: "If a trainer with the enormous track record of Dick Advocaat is available and willing to help the club for this season, you naturally do not have to think long about that as a club manager.

"With his experience, authority and drive, and with a largely renewed assistant team, we are confident that we will find our way up."