Dundee United: Owner Mark Ogren expects to stay at club

Owner Mark Ogren, right, says Robbie Neilson's side are exceeding their points goal so far this season

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren intends to continue backing the club even if they fail to reach the Scottish Premiership in the next few seasons.

United have recorded a loss of £3.7m in the last financial year, as they try to escape the Scottish Championship.

American Ogren concedes it would be a "temporary failure" if they did not go up this season at the fourth attempt, but he has no intention of leaving.

"We're exceeding our points goals so far and feel we're on a path," he said.

"We're very pleased with [head coach] Robbie Neilson. The mentality in sports is: 'what have you done for me lately?' but we don't look at it that way.

"When you have somebody you think can take you to the next level, you have to secure them. That's why we secured Robbie - the players like playing for him, he's good for the club.

"It would only be a temporary failure, not a long-term failure - we would just continue to focus to make sure that we are a viable club."

United's annual report to shareholders - published this week - detailed a deficit of £3,759,220 up until the end of June 2019.

That compared to £218,993 for the previous year, although that figure was bolstered by £1.4m of sell-on fees.

Ogren says he understands the fans' concerns over the results - and admits he has spent more than he planned - but he believes his investment will lead to a brighter financial and footballing future,

"The revenue figures didn't pan out the way that we hoped and the way that we were told that they would," said the American, who took control last December.

"We came in with a vision and we needed to spend on infrastructure. We did some revamping of the staff and football club - it costs money to move players out and bring players in.

"That's not going to be something which will continue but that transitional period was very costly.

"We're a big club and we are spending a lot of money in different aspects to make sure the club will be able to achieve what we want."

Ogren, whose background is in software, oil and real-estate, refused to specify the exact amount of money he has pumped into the club, but says the figure continues to rise "every month".

He also said that he expects to make a profit from his investment.

"I'm confident that we will," he said. "Operationally, Dundee United are a very big club and we don't belong in the Championship.

"We're going to act like a Premiership team, so that when we do get promoted we can hit the ground running. We're totally committed to Dundee United."