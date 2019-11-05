German Bundesliga: Name the British stars who have played there

English youngsters Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman will be hoping to have an impact for their German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The pair have so far proved to be two of Britain's finer exports to the Bundesliga.

But can you name 10 other Britons - a mix of famous blasts from the pasts and emerging talents who have been there in recent seasons - who have also played in the German top flight?

Ein, zwei, drei... go!

Can you name the British players who have played in the Bundesliga?

