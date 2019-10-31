Glasgow City v Brondby: Scott Booth's side won't 'close up shop' in second leg

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glasgow City claim famous win over Brondby in Champion League

Scott Booth has pledged Glasgow City will not "just close up shop" in Thursday night's second leg against Brondby as they bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Booth's start with a 2-0 lead over the Danish champions to Petershill Park.

City, who sealed their 13th consecutive title last week, have made the last eight once in their 21-year history.

"We have so many attack-minded players of real quality, we need to let them go and express themselves," Booth said.

"But we need to do it from a position of being a little bit conservative about how we go about our business.

"The first goal is so important in this second leg. We are not the kind of side to just close up shop and hope we defend well enough to get through."

City winger Rachel McLauchlan feels no extra pressure in attempting to finish the job against the Danes and achieving the "special" feat of a quarter-final place.

"We've put ourselves in a really good position, getting two away goals in Brondby," she said. "I don't know if anyone was expecting it.

"They've got to come here and score quickly, so we have to shut them down and get a goal."